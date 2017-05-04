Anger dominates as Vallejo school board discusses internet contract
Anger briefly dominated the Vallejo City Unified School District board meeting Wednesday night as trustees discussed a staff proposal regarding internet services for its schools. Lucius McKelvy, the district's director of educational technology, presented a series of bids from service providers that responded to the district's call for proposals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flaring at Valero refinery in Benicia prompts e...
|15 min
|SamboIncognito
|2
|Larry Ayers: Blue Rock and hard knocks
|2 hr
|too late for me
|7
|Dead body found in front of Vallejo church
|3 hr
|cinco de mayo
|2
|Initiative filed to repeal California gas tax i...
|3 hr
|cinco de mayo
|2
|Bay Area tourism drives travel spending in state
|3 hr
|cinco de mayo
|2
|Mike Thompson slams GOP health care plan
|3 hr
|dear congressman
|2
|Bay Area's housing recovery isn't as universal ...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC