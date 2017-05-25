Accused ice cream truck bandit pleads not guilty
A Vallejo man accused of stealing an ice cream truck in Fairfield in March was back Thursday in court, where he pleaded not guilty to several felony charges. Tony A. Walker, 30, faces charges of first-degree burglary, carjacking and vehicle theft.
