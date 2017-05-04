A vehicle check results in an arrest and a firearm seizure
A stop in Vallejo early Thursday morning to check on an illegally parked car netted Solano sheriff's deputies an arrest and the seizure of a firearm. The car's driver, 33-year-old Alan Moore Almeida of Vallejo, who officials said is prohibited from having a gun, was arrested.
