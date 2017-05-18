a Summer of Lovea coordinator: Shea s just a tie-dyed in the wool hippie
CONTRIBUTED Lester Chambers is one of the special guests at the Summer of Love 50th Anniversary week at the Empress Theatre. Among her Chicago peers, family members, and even fellow art students, Yana Zegri was a square peg in a round hole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Democratic activists want Trump's head
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Napa Smith Brewery opens doors in Vallejo
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo's Stonewall club to meet Thursday
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Trump Speaks Russian: So what?
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Jeff Carlson: Easy choice for council
|8 hr
|Carlton the Doorman
|15
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|14 hr
|Tofflers_Mom
|15
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC