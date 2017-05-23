a&E Source: Celebrating the 50th year since Summer of Love
Lorin Rowan laughed. OK, he's part of this Summer of Love 50th Anniversary week-long deal at the Empress Theatre in Vallejo even though he didn't arrive from Boston until 1970 - three years after the aforementioned summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|4 min
|MrPulte
|58
|Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday
|8 min
|ismellarat
|30
|Vallejo mayor weeps in session again
|15 min
|ismellarat
|16
|Vallejo Fil-Am Power Bloc's Next Move Is ??? (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|26
|Obama secretly conducted illegal searches on Am...
|2 hr
|he knows where yo...
|2
|Vallejo City Council 7 -0 for "Safe Haven" Status
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|7
|Tempers flare as troubled California tax board ...
|8 hr
|think it over
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC