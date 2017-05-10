8th annual Mothera s Day tea on Sunday In Vallejo

The eighth annual Mother's Day Cream Tea will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday in the Rowser Garden at the Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve. “Last year we hosted about 100 folks, including moms and their families at the Rowser Garden,” said tea organizer and volunteer Preserve manager Myrna Hayes in a statement.

