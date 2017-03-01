Vallejo man steals ice cream truck, crashes into fence
A Vallejo man was arrested in Fairfield Thursday after allegedly stealing an ice cream truck, crashing into a residential fence and fleeing on foot, police said. Tony Antwan Walker, 30, of Vallejo, was arrested after allegedly leading police on a short foot pursuit and was booked into Solano County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, two counts of attempted carjacking, and a probation violation.
