Vallejo homicide suspect makes brief court appearance

A Richmond man accused in the 2015 death of a 21-year-old Vallejo woman appeared Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court, where the judge agreed to grant the defense attorney's request for a continuance, further delaying court proceedings. Isaiah Demetrius McClain is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of A'Tierra Westbrook, who was leaving her Vallejo home the morning of Aug. 3, 2015 when she was shot and killed.

