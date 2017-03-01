Vallejo City Council takes first steps to raise water rates
The Vallejo City Council gave staff the go ahead Tuesday night to begin the Proposition 218 protest process regarding a proposed water rate increase slated to start this summer. The council voted 6-1 to adopt staff's recommendation of raising the water rates by 18.2 percent this June with 3.5 percent inflationary increases every July until 2021.
