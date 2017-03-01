Vallejo City Council takes first step...

Vallejo City Council takes first steps to raise water rates

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

The Vallejo City Council gave staff the go ahead Tuesday night to begin the Proposition 218 protest process regarding a proposed water rate increase slated to start this summer. The council voted 6-1 to adopt staff's recommendation of raising the water rates by 18.2 percent this June with 3.5 percent inflationary increases every July until 2021.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Demand the FINAL EIR 16 min the old chinaman 4
Single-User Bathrooms Now Required To Reflect A... 24 min GEE 7
Vallejo City Council takes first steps to raise... 32 min alun knobgobbler 6
Vallejo Ghost Ship 3 hr Amon 3
Affordable Housing Bill Clears First Hurdle in ... 4 hr mental 2
Vallejo Planning Commission to continue discuss... 5 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 20
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes VMT/Orcem 6 hr Pearsall in Handc... 20
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at February 28 at 1:55PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC