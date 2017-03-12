Vallejo, Benicia lead the way in sust...

Vallejo, Benicia lead the way in sustainable public transit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Posing for photos at Friday's event celebrating the ground-breaking for SolTrans's new Compressed Natural Gas fueling facility and the unveiling of its new fleet of all-electric, zero-emissions buses, are outgoing SolTrans Executive Director Mona Babauta, Solano County Supervisor Monica Brown, Vallejo City Councilman Jess Malgapo and Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan. Vallejo and Benicia are blazing a trail in environmentally friendly public transportation, as SolTrans' new CNG fueling facility and electric bus fleet puts southern Solano County on the cutting edge of yet another positive development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Genn: Stop fighting progress 4 min Anonymous 3
Demand the FINAL EIR 6 min GOB FM 98_6 24
South Vallejo residents missing from protest mob 1 hr Anti Orcem 4
Free immigration forum at Fighting Back Partner... 1 hr ICE 7
Rollout of BART's new train cars slowed by test... 1 hr yuup 2
Gary W. Smith: Vallejo is marking time to nowhere 1 hr yuup 3
Nathan Stout: Save our Smokestack 4 hr the old owl 6
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at March 03 at 1:07PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,303,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC