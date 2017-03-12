Vallejo, Benicia lead the way in sustainable public transit
Posing for photos at Friday's event celebrating the ground-breaking for SolTrans's new Compressed Natural Gas fueling facility and the unveiling of its new fleet of all-electric, zero-emissions buses, are outgoing SolTrans Executive Director Mona Babauta, Solano County Supervisor Monica Brown, Vallejo City Councilman Jess Malgapo and Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan. Vallejo and Benicia are blazing a trail in environmentally friendly public transportation, as SolTrans' new CNG fueling facility and electric bus fleet puts southern Solano County on the cutting edge of yet another positive development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Genn: Stop fighting progress
|4 min
|Anonymous
|3
|Demand the FINAL EIR
|6 min
|GOB FM 98_6
|24
|South Vallejo residents missing from protest mob
|1 hr
|Anti Orcem
|4
|Free immigration forum at Fighting Back Partner...
|1 hr
|ICE
|7
|Rollout of BART's new train cars slowed by test...
|1 hr
|yuup
|2
|Gary W. Smith: Vallejo is marking time to nowhere
|1 hr
|yuup
|3
|Nathan Stout: Save our Smokestack
|4 hr
|the old owl
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC