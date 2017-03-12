Vallejo, Benicia lead the way in sustainable public transit

Posing for photos at Friday's event celebrating the ground-breaking for SolTrans's new Compressed Natural Gas fueling facility and the unveiling of its new fleet of all-electric, zero-emissions buses, are outgoing SolTrans Executive Director Mona Babauta, Solano County Supervisor Monica Brown, Vallejo City Councilman Jess Malgapo and Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan. Vallejo and Benicia are blazing a trail in environmentally friendly public transportation, as SolTrans' new CNG fueling facility and electric bus fleet puts southern Solano County on the cutting edge of yet another positive development.

