Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect likely to be set in June

The man suspected in the beating death of a Suisun City woman and the attempted murder of a Vallejo woman appeared Thursday morning in Solano County Superior Court, where the judge ordered the man to return to court in June for trial setting. During a probable cause hearing in February, more details were revealed about the events that occurred in 2015, when a 63-year-old woman was beaten with a baseball bat in the parking lot of a Fairfield department store.

