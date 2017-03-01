Thief caught with fake bill, stolen metal in Vallejo
Michele Renghini, 46, of Pacheco, was caught at 10 a.m. Wednesday after a business owner in the 700 block of Admiral Callaghan noticed his pickup truck parked next to his business, police said. Upon further surveillance, the business owner noticed his fence was cut open and the suspect appeared to be loading scrap metal from the yard into his truck.
