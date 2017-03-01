Suspect who allegedly stole, crashed ice cream truck to be arraigned Monday

A Vallejo man arrested earlier this week after allegedly stealing an ice cream truck and crashing it is set to be arraigned Monday in Solano County Superior Court, jail records show. Tony Antwan Walker, 30, is facing a series of felony charges including, attempted first degree burglary, vehicle theft, car jacking and a probation violation charge, stemming from Thursday's arrest in Fairfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.