Suspect who allegedly stole, crashed ice cream truck to be arraigned Monday
A Vallejo man arrested earlier this week after allegedly stealing an ice cream truck and crashing it is set to be arraigned Monday in Solano County Superior Court, jail records show. Tony Antwan Walker, 30, is facing a series of felony charges including, attempted first degree burglary, vehicle theft, car jacking and a probation violation charge, stemming from Thursday's arrest in Fairfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Vallejo residents missing from protest mob
|2 hr
|look here man
|6
|Demand the FINAL EIR
|2 hr
|molly now
|26
|Free immigration forum at Fighting Back Partner...
|3 hr
|GEE
|8
|What happen with the kidnapping
|4 hr
|No apolgy for you
|6
|Jimmy Genn: Stop fighting progress
|4 hr
|GOB FM 98_6
|4
|Rollout of BART's new train cars slowed by test...
|6 hr
|yuup
|2
|Gary W. Smith: Vallejo is marking time to nowhere
|6 hr
|yuup
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC