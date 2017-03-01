Solano motorists start March paying way more for gas
Motorists filling up their tanks in the Solano County area would have noticed a sharp increase in the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel as February morphed into March. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline Thursday was $2.88 in the Vallejo-Fairfield-Napa survey area, according to the AAA Fuel Gauge Report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thieves target multiple vehicles in string of t...
|38 min
|now do you believe
|2
|Nathan Stout: Save our Smokestack
|1 hr
|dumbest man in va...
|2
|Costco is hiking its membership fees - here's h...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Uber to apply for California permit to test sel...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Proposal Would Bar Calif. Schools From Withhold...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Audit details state worker misdeeds
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Some California prison doctors could get big raise
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo Planning Commission to continue discuss...
|5 hr
|pity the fool
|31
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC