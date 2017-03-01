Ravi C. Shankar: The way to a a Better Vallejoa
As a concerned Vallejoan, I am contacting your office in the matter of SCS on Mare Island. As reported by Jimmy Genn, a member of Vallejo City's Architectural Heritage Commission, there is lack of a full public process as enshrined in the City of Vallejo's Constitution.
