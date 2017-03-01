Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez from Feb. 16-22
Stolen car: A 30-year-old Vallejo man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent at 4:52 a.m. at Forni Drive and Bates Avenue. Arrest: At 4:20 p.m., a 30-year-old male transient was arrested at Colfax Street and Willow Pass Road on suspicion of resisting an officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes VMT/Orcem
|8 min
|Pearsall in Handc...
|20
|Police protest is a joke
|5 hr
|tony drunk again
|18
|Vallejo Ghost Ship
|6 hr
|Amon
|1
|Smokestack Sianara
|6 hr
|Amon
|1
|Single-User Bathrooms Now Required To Reflect A...
|10 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|2
|Affordable Housing Bill Clears First Hurdle in ...
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo City Council takes first steps to raise...
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC