Missing Vallejo Teen Could Have Been Sold Into Sex Trafficking, Say Police

Though there has been no substantial update in the case of missing 15-year-old Pearl Pinson - who was last seen in May 2016 getting dragged across a pedestrian bridge in Vallejo by a man who would be dead, days later, in a shootout with police in Southern California - authorities are now positing a theory that she's alive and being held against her will somewhere, possibly as a sex slave. As KRON 4 reports , via Sacramento's FOX 40 , authorities now know that Pinson's kidnapper, 19-year-old Fernando Castro, was not Pinson's boyfriend and Pinson didn't even necessarily know him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.