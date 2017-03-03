Missing Vallejo Teen Could Have Been ...

Missing Vallejo Teen Could Have Been Sold Into Sex Trafficking, Say Police

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Though there has been no substantial update in the case of missing 15-year-old Pearl Pinson - who was last seen in May 2016 getting dragged across a pedestrian bridge in Vallejo by a man who would be dead, days later, in a shootout with police in Southern California - authorities are now positing a theory that she's alive and being held against her will somewhere, possibly as a sex slave. As KRON 4 reports , via Sacramento's FOX 40 , authorities now know that Pinson's kidnapper, 19-year-old Fernando Castro, was not Pinson's boyfriend and Pinson didn't even necessarily know him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nathan Stout: Save our Smokestack 1 hr Dont Cry 4 Me 5
Demand the FINAL EIR 2 hr What To Say 19
Calif. Lawmakers Seek Answers On Recent Immigra... 2 hr Jelly 7
Thieves target multiple vehicles in string of t... 5 hr Wanglow 6
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes VMT/Orcem 5 hr Tofflers_Mom 23
Some California prison doctors could get big raise 13 hr but who pays 2
Audit details state worker misdeeds 13 hr but who pays 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at March 03 at 1:07PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,824 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC