March 2 Vallejo A&E Source Restaurant Review: Sardine Candwich

I recently revisited the Sardine Can in Vallejo and was quickly reminded about what a pure gem this place really is to have here in town. It's tucked away, past Zio Fraedo's where you'd think to find a bunch of storage units or a dead end or something - I mean, seriously, their address number is zero!- but keep driving and you'll stumble upon this lovely seaside restaurant with a vibe all it's own.

