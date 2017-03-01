March 2 Vallejo A&E Source Restaurant Review: Sardine Candwich
I recently revisited the Sardine Can in Vallejo and was quickly reminded about what a pure gem this place really is to have here in town. It's tucked away, past Zio Fraedo's where you'd think to find a bunch of storage units or a dead end or something - I mean, seriously, their address number is zero!- but keep driving and you'll stumble upon this lovely seaside restaurant with a vibe all it's own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Planning Commission to continue discuss...
|12 min
|oh yeah
|26
|Demand the FINAL EIR
|2 hr
|molly now
|13
|Vallejo City Council takes first steps to raise...
|2 hr
|Old School
|9
|What happen with the kidnapping
|3 hr
|then what
|5
|Vallejo Ghost Ship
|3 hr
|then what
|4
|Single-User Bathrooms Now Required To Reflect A...
|3 hr
|then what
|9
|Affordable Housing Bill Clears First Hurdle in ...
|10 hr
|mental
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC