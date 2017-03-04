Man arrested in Vallejo murder investigation
Vallejo police have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder that happened last week in which a man was stabbed. Police identified Robert Welton, a 37 year old Vallejo resident, as a suspect in the stabbing of Michael Knight, 44, of Vallejo.
