Man arrested in Vallejo murder investigation

Vallejo police have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder that happened last week in which a man was stabbed. Police identified Robert Welton, a 37 year old Vallejo resident, as a suspect in the stabbing of Michael Knight, 44, of Vallejo.

