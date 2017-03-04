Man arrested in deadly Vallejo stabbing

Man arrested in deadly Vallejo stabbing

There are 2 comments on the KRON 4 story from 12 hrs ago, titled Man arrested in deadly Vallejo stabbing. In it, KRON 4 reports that:

Friday police arrested a man in connection to a Vallejo stabbing that happened over a week ago, according to Vallejo Police Department. Around 4:45 p.m. Friday, police found Welton driving in the 100 block of Kristina Ct., and took him into custody.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

LeBaron

“Grrrrr”

Since: Mar 17

6

238 pounds bite force

#1 4 hrs ago
Grrrrowl Grrrr grrrr

*clamps on flab*
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Charlie

Vallejo, CA

#2 3 hrs ago
Scumbags all over this city!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Demand the FINAL EIR 36 min La La Landis 33
What happen with the kidnapping 2 hr VPD braintrust 7
South Vallejo residents missing from protest mob 4 hr bumbaclot 7
Free immigration forum at Fighting Back Partner... 6 hr look here man 9
Jimmy Genn: Stop fighting progress 12 hr GOB FM 98_6 4
Rollout of BART's new train cars slowed by test... 13 hr yuup 2
Gary W. Smith: Vallejo is marking time to nowhere 13 hr yuup 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at March 04 at 1:28PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC