Lana Touchstone: Dona t sacrifice Vallejo

Vallejo Times-Herald

While Orcem's plant itself might discharge fewer emissions than a Portland cement plant, the trucks, trains and ships hauling to and from it will all be discharging significant amounts of toxic gases and carcinogenic particulate matter including heavy metals. The EPA classifies diesel exhaust as a potential human carcinogen, and researchers estimate tens of thousands of people in America die prematurely each year as a result of particulate pollution according to the Union of Concerned Scientists .

