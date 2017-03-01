Fire engulfs Vallejo home, displaces ...

Fire engulfs Vallejo home, displaces six people

Multiple calls of a house on fire in the 700 block of Del Norte Street were received at 3:54 p.m., according to fire spokesman Kevin Brown. The numerous callers, as well as a highly visible black plume of smoke, pushed the blaze to two alarms before the first engine even arrived, Brown said.

