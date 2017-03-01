Fire engulfs Vallejo home, displaces six people
Multiple calls of a house on fire in the 700 block of Del Norte Street were received at 3:54 p.m., according to fire spokesman Kevin Brown. The numerous callers, as well as a highly visible black plume of smoke, pushed the blaze to two alarms before the first engine even arrived, Brown said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demand the FINAL EIR
|5 min
|Tom
|15
|Thieves target multiple vehicles in string of t...
|3 hr
|GEE
|4
|Some California prison doctors could get big raise
|4 hr
|but who pays
|2
|Audit details state worker misdeeds
|4 hr
|but who pays
|2
|Costco is hiking its membership fees - here's h...
|4 hr
|but who pays
|2
|Proposal Would Bar Calif. Schools From Withhold...
|4 hr
|but who pays
|4
|Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li...
|5 hr
|reaper ben
|1
|Vallejo Planning Commission to continue discuss...
|11 hr
|pity the fool
|31
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC