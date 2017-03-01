3 hurt as fire races through Vallejo motel
A three-alarm fire raced through 16 units Sunday at the Travel Inn motel, injuring three and leaving dozens without shelter, authorities said. The first call came in at 9:20 a.m. reporting an apartment on fire on the 100 block of Lincoln Road East, according to Danny Gutierrez, engineer and public information officer for the Vallejo Fire Department.
