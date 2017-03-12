12th annual Pet Remembrance ceremony set for Sunday in Vallejo
To help bereaved owners find some solace, Kathryn Marocchino will once again hold her annual Pet Remembrance Candle Lighting Sunday at Skyview Memorial Lawn Garden Chapel in Vallejo. The program lasts from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is sponsored by The Nikki Hospice Foundation for Pets and the Humane Society of the North Bay.
