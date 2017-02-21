Women in business topic of Solano Lib...

Women in business topic of Solano Library workshops

Women Mean Business, a comprehensive approach to inspiring and supporting women-owned businesses, debuts this week at branches of the Solano County Library. Funded by the Women's History Luncheon Committee and the Solano County Library Foundation, the program seeks to support women who are embarking on business ownership as well as those who are growing a business.

