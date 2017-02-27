Woman pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Vallejo on Sunday
A young woman was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a driver who fled the scene in Vallejo on Sunday, a Vallejo Fire Department spokesman said. The 20-year-old woman, whose city of residence was not immediately known, was crossing Sonoma Boulevard near Meadows Drive at 10:20 p.m. and got as far as the median when she was hit, Acting Battalion Chief Morty Culverwell said.
