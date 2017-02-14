Vallejo Symphony moves to the Empress Theatre
An endearingly romantic Valentine's Day story about an elderly couple? Not quite, though it may have been love at first sight lines for Marc Taddei and the Vallejo Symphony Orchestra when the first-season conductor stepped into the Empress Theatre. And this week the VSO and Empress agreed to terms, relocating the orchestra from its performance home at 900-seat Hogan Auditorium to the more intimate 470-seat Empress.
