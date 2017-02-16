Vallejo Symphony finds new home at Empress Theatre
The Vallejo Symphony is moving its final concert of the 2016-17 season to the historic Empress Theatre. The 2017-18 concert series will also be at the Empress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syphilis in High Office Report Seized
|3 min
|Need New Job
|1
|California Congressional Delegates Upset About ...
|10 min
|Anon
|2
|California bill would make Election Day a state...
|25 min
|Tom_T
|2
|Mexico Senators, Calif. Lawmakers Discuss Plans
|31 min
|Tom_T
|2
|State bill introduced to increase penalties for...
|45 min
|Tom_T
|2
|Vallejo commission to ratify landmarks decision
|2 hr
|Holy_Knight
|33
|Bill Could Allow Later Last Call Times In Calif...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC