Vallejo school board approved safe haven resolution
Applause erupted during Wednesday's Vallejo City Unified School District Governing Board meeting after trustees unanimously approved a resolution designating the district's schools as “safe haven zones.” Formed in direct response to the recent presidential election, the resolution directs VCUSD Superintendent Ramona Bishop, and/or her designee, to not cooperate with Federal Immigration authorities, except required by law.
