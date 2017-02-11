Vallejo Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Lake Dalwigk Park
At around 2:18 p.m., police were called about shots fired in the park at the intersection of 5th and Lemon Streets. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot near the park's basketball court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Federowicz: Sorry state of schools
|1 hr
|Wanglow
|9
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|7 hr
|sour john
|11
|Super Sunday event set at Fairfield, Vallejo ch...
|7 hr
|stand back
|6
|White privillage
|9 hr
|El diablo
|12
|Michael J. Haworth: Signs of desperation
|12 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
|Vallejo Police Department hiring cadets, officers
|12 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|5
|Solano DA appoints new Family Violence Preventi...
|14 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC