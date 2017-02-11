Vallejo Police Investigate Deadly Sho...

Vallejo Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Lake Dalwigk Park

At around 2:18 p.m., police were called about shots fired in the park at the intersection of 5th and Lemon Streets. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot near the park's basketball court.

