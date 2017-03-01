Vallejo Planning Commission to continue discussion on Orcem/VMT
Vallejo residents will have to wait another week for the city's planning commission to render a decision regarding the controversial Vallejo Marine Terminal and Orcem America's project. Two hours of reports from city staff and the applicants, plus an additional 5 hours of public comments during the commission meeting Monday night caused commissioners to continue the meeting until next Monday at 6 p.m. An hour before the start of the meeting, hundreds crammed into the council chambers, causing the fire department and city staff to warn that if those standing in the chamber didn't move to a special overflow area on the first floor of city hall, the meeting wouldn't begin.
