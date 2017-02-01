Vallejo parent symposium scheduled on...

Vallejo parent symposium scheduled on Feb. 16

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Parents of children in the Vallejo City Unified School District are invited to participate in a special symposium on Feb. 16. Hosted by the Vallejo Parent Leadership Committee, the Healthy Opportunity for Parent Education event will celebrate school spirit, and the parent, teacher, classified and administrator of the year, according to a news release from the committee. Breakout sessions for parents will include several topis: school attendance matters, early childhood learning, navigating resources available and using online tools, assisting your child with homework, and peer counseling for parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School Board test on Wednesday 29 min Harry 34
St. Vincent students get perspective in visitin... 5 hr Get Dem Outta Here 6
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 5 hr Barnabas 14
Yukon replenishment oiler docked at the Mare Is... 7 hr Anonymous 3
Azuar's gold badge found at Vacaville garage sale 7 hr save the trees 2
New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo 8 hr SamboIncognito 23
California charter advocates say public school ... 8 hr Get Dem Outta Here 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC