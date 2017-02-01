Vallejo parent symposium scheduled on Feb. 16
Parents of children in the Vallejo City Unified School District are invited to participate in a special symposium on Feb. 16. Hosted by the Vallejo Parent Leadership Committee, the Healthy Opportunity for Parent Education event will celebrate school spirit, and the parent, teacher, classified and administrator of the year, according to a news release from the committee. Breakout sessions for parents will include several topis: school attendance matters, early childhood learning, navigating resources available and using online tools, assisting your child with homework, and peer counseling for parents.
