Vallejo man to get new trial after evidence girl lied about rape

A Vallejo man convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl is entitled to another trial because of new evidence that the girl may have lied at her mother's direction, a state appeals court has ruled. Johnny Tatum faced a sentence of more than 20 years in prison but had not yet been sentenced when his trial lawyer discovered the new evidence and challenged the conviction, said attorney Patrick McKenna , who represents Tatum on appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.