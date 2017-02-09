Vallejo man to get new trial after ev...

Vallejo man to get new trial after evidence girl lied about rape

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A Vallejo man convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl is entitled to another trial because of new evidence that the girl may have lied at her mother's direction, a state appeals court has ruled. Johnny Tatum faced a sentence of more than 20 years in prison but had not yet been sentenced when his trial lawyer discovered the new evidence and challenged the conviction, said attorney Patrick McKenna , who represents Tatum on appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kay Flavell: Teach hope 17 min J_Imrie 2
News Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi... 1 hr Josie 40
BART may designate itself a sanctuary transit s... 2 hr Anonymous 1
CA Home Affordability Index Under 40 Percent Fo... 2 hr Anonymous 1
No One Knows What Eric Holder Does for California 2 hr Anonymous 1
FLEISCHMAN: U.S. Government vs. California Â– Le... 2 hr Anonymous 1
California Democrats Propose In-State Tuition f... 2 hr Anonymous 1
City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project 15 hr Sam His Self 29
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 10 at 3:19AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC