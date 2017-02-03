Vallejo Lemon Festival cookoff crowns...

Vallejo Lemon Festival cookoff crowns winning dishes

There are 1 comment on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from Yesterday, titled Vallejo Lemon Festival cookoff crowns winning dishes. In it, Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:

In the front row is Carol Pearlman, who won for her Lemon Curd. Then from left to right is Diane Doria, who won the grand prize for her Yummy Sugar-coated Lemony Truffle Balls, Alyssa Carmichael, who won for Lemonade, Miley who won for her Lemon Cupcakes and Shawn Carmichael, who won for his Vallejo Lemon Bars.

Heather

Vallejo, CA

#1 12 hrs ago
Vallejo has great festivals!
