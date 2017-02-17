Vallejo commission meeting cancelled ...

Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angry letter sent

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A Vallejo commission meeting was cancelled Thursday night hours before it was set to begin after City Hall received a letter from a law firm earlier in the day objecting to the meeting. Representing Vallejo Marine Terminal , the firm demanded the Architectural Heritage and Landmarks Commission pull from the consent agenda a resolution ratifying the March 2016 decision by the commission naming a series of south Vallejo structures as city landmarks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr... 1 hr Ya Daddy Now 11
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 6 hr 45 year old paperboy 53
Feds delay decision on $650 million California ... 7 hr uncle Bill 3
Coffee with Cops event set for Saturday in Vallejo 8 hr me neither 27
California to weigh single-payer, universal hea... 8 hr money meet rat hole 2
PG&E uses safety, financial performance to rewa... 8 hr am I wrong 2
Municipal Fiber 12 hr I Got Your Helm 6
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 18 at 3:58PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC