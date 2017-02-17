Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angry letter sent
A Vallejo commission meeting was cancelled Thursday night hours before it was set to begin after City Hall received a letter from a law firm earlier in the day objecting to the meeting. Representing Vallejo Marine Terminal , the firm demanded the Architectural Heritage and Landmarks Commission pull from the consent agenda a resolution ratifying the March 2016 decision by the commission naming a series of south Vallejo structures as city landmarks.
