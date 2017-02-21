Vallejo commission approves a pair of...

Vallejo commission approves a pair of applications

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

The homeowners of the two-story, three-bedroom residence at 553 Apollo Court are slated to operate a two-bedroom bed and breakfast. The commission also approved a request to establish beer and wine sales at a new restaurant inside the Hiddenbrooke Commercial Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrest made in apparent Vallejo homicide 14 min Wanglow 2
Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Val... 39 min OldPal 16
Linda Stout: Vanishing act 41 min OldPal 34
JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group will be mor... 42 min OldPal 5
Fine Tooned Mashine Tours World 1 hr use other window 1
California Legislature to Make Obama-Era Enviro... 3 hr Anonymous 1
Barbara Boxer Urges Hollywood, Democrats to Fol... 3 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,108,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC