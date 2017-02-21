Vallejo City Hall establishes rules before Monday hearing
A long awaited public hearing surrounding a proposed south Vallejo project has City Hall establishing some rules for the special Planning Commission meeting Monday night. The Vallejo City Hall Council Chambers will be opened to the public at 5:30 p.m., about 30 minutes before the commission meeting is slated to begin, city staff confirmed Friday.
