Vallejo City Council spends $60,000 for repair of art pieces
Vallejo will spend at least $60,000 to repair and re-install two pieces of public art after the city council approved the expenditures at its Feb. 14 meeting. The council approved a staff recommendation to amend Vallejo's current budget by allocating $30,000 for the restoration and pre-installation work of “Genius,” a 1967 city commissioned sculpture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whistleblowers claim Bay Area air quality group...
|27 min
|oldie but goodie
|2
|Vallejo City Council spends $60,000 for repair ...
|28 min
|Sam_Lives
|9
|Bill seeks supermajority for local bonds, speci...
|29 min
|oldie but goodie
|2
|Council agrees to lease Vallejo's fiber network
|30 min
|Molly
|12
|County gives Solano360 developer 4th extension
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Solano businesses can now file property stateme...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|County OKs facilities analysis, improvements pl...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC