Vallejo City Council spends $60,000 for repair of art pieces

Vallejo will spend at least $60,000 to repair and re-install two pieces of public art after the city council approved the expenditures at its Feb. 14 meeting. The council approved a staff recommendation to amend Vallejo's current budget by allocating $30,000 for the restoration and pre-installation work of “Genius,” a 1967 city commissioned sculpture.

