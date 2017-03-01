Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes V...

Vallejo Chamber of Commerce opposes VMT/Orcem

The Vallejo Chamber of Commerce continues to be full of surprises, months after endorsing progressive community advocate Liat Meitzenheimer for city council, the chamber has announced its opposition to the Vallejo Marine Terminal and Orcem project. In a two-page letter released Monday night, chamber officials urged the city's Planning Commission to reject the proposed south Vallejo project.

