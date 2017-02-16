Vallejo artist studio holding planning meeting
The New Pacific Studio is holding a second planning meeting “Expanding Tourism - Explore the Historic Ferry Towns of the North East Bay” from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday. Guests are invited to help the artist community plan a pilot project of self-guided tours for this summer, June through August, according to a press release from the studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo commission to ratify landmarks decision
|4 hr
|Larry
|32
|Coffee with Cops event set for Saturday in Vallejo
|4 hr
|Wanglow
|7
|Vallejo City Council gets look at new business ...
|7 hr
|Carter
|17
|Increasing power bills shock Vallejo residents
|12 hr
|wow
|2
|Dodd introduces Solano park district bill
|12 hr
|wow
|2
|Jerry Brown to Congress: Protect California's p...
|12 hr
|wow
|2
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|12 hr
|wow
|29
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC