Vallejo announces extended permit center hours
Beginning March 1, the permit center will be open during the lunch hour, noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, city officials announced. “Thanks to the robust economy and our economic development efforts, public demand for the services we provide in the Permit Center is growing,” said Community and Economic Development Director Andrea Ouse in a city press release.
