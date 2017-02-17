Unincorporated Novato fights medical cannabis dispensary sites
A sometimes-raucous crowd of more than 200 people turned out for a public hearing on four applications to open medical cannabis dispensaries in North Marin. The meeting, held Thursday in the county supervisors' chambers at the Civic Center, was the third and last in a series of hearings on 10 applications that the county of Marin is reviewing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding...
|1 hr
|oh that is different
|47
|Marti Brown seen cleaning rooms at Best Western...
|1 hr
|oh my
|1
|Petition drive to recall SEIU Local 1000 offici... (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|watch pearsall dance
|8
|Dodd seeks to ease teacher shortage
|3 hr
|Helen
|3
|California Deluge Marks Urgency of Infrastructu...
|5 hr
|liars gotta lie
|2
|Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr...
|6 hr
|ill tell you what
|25
|One California Democrat Admits He's Tired of Tr...
|17 hr
|Tacoma
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC