Unincorporated Novato fights medical cannabis dispensary sites

Saturday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

A sometimes-raucous crowd of more than 200 people turned out for a public hearing on four applications to open medical cannabis dispensaries in North Marin. The meeting, held Thursday in the county supervisors' chambers at the Civic Center, was the third and last in a series of hearings on 10 applications that the county of Marin is reviewing.

