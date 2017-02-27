Two killed in separate homicides in Vallejo over the weekend

The victim of a Saturday stabbing died of his wounds Sunday and one man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in a Vallejo bar early Sunday, in separate homicides this weekend, police said. The Vallejo Police Department received reports of a shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at Gentleman Jim's bar, 1324 Lincoln Road East, where arriving officers found two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.