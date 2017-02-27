Two killed in separate homicides in Vallejo over the weekend
The victim of a Saturday stabbing died of his wounds Sunday and one man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in a Vallejo bar early Sunday, in separate homicides this weekend, police said. The Vallejo Police Department received reports of a shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at Gentleman Jim's bar, 1324 Lincoln Road East, where arriving officers found two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who sat behind Sam Kurshan
|1 hr
|poor dim sam
|8
|Only 40 anti Orcem people coming to hearing acc...
|1 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
|Northern California customers fume as PG&E bill...
|2 hr
|Jason
|2
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|3 hr
|Monk
|103
|$15 Dollar-A-Day Minimum Wage Seen as Only Hope (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|Union Thug Hits Kurshan
|6 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|7
|California GOP Ponders Path Forward In Trump Era
|6 hr
|M A G A
|2
|Vallejo City Hall establishes rules before Mond...
|12 hr
|Pearsall3Years Pr...
|44
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC