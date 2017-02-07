Transient woman rescued after spendin...

Transient woman rescued after spending night stuck in Vallejo canal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo firefighters said the call for rescue came in at 11:26 a.m. for an adult woman who was trapped in the water behind Highway 29 Healthcare at 3737 Sonoma Blvd. Responders found the woman a short distance from the shore, up to her waist in water with her feet and legs stuck in the mud. Highway 29 Healthcare employee David Powell was the first to discover the distressed woman as he went to open the business for the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project 2 hr Anon 9
Paula McConnell: Do your job 2 hr ReneG 20
Transient woman rescued after spending night st... 5 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 4
pigeons soar over waterfront 5 hr bird flu 1
Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets 5 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 8
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 6 hr they know it too 14
Fake News on Immigration Checkpoints Causes Pan... 8 hr Wanglow 10
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 08 at 10:09AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC