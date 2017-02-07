Transient woman rescued after spending night stuck in Vallejo canal

Vallejo firefighters said the call for rescue came in at 11:26 a.m. for an adult woman who was trapped in the water behind Highway 29 Healthcare at 3737 Sonoma Blvd. Responders found the woman a short distance from the shore, up to her waist in water with her feet and legs stuck in the mud. Highway 29 Healthcare employee David Powell was the first to discover the distressed woman as he went to open the business for the day.

