Thompson holds town hall in Vallejo to discuss possible Obamacare repeal
As the existence of the Affordable Care Act is argued in our nation's capitol, life without health insurance would mean a stressful and costly existence for many Vallejo citizens. To help quell residents' fears, Rep. Mike Thompson of California's Fifth District hosted a town hall meeting Friday at the Florence Douglas Center in Vallejo.
