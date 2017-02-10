Thompson holds town hall in Vallejo t...

Thompson holds town hall in Vallejo to discuss possible Obamacare repeal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

As the existence of the Affordable Care Act is argued in our nation's capitol, life without health insurance would mean a stressful and costly existence for many Vallejo citizens. To help quell residents' fears, Rep. Mike Thompson of California's Fifth District hosted a town hall meeting Friday at the Florence Douglas Center in Vallejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 2 hr im feelin sammie 7
John Federowicz: Sorry state of schools 2 hr im feelin sammie 7
Super Sunday event set at Fairfield, Vallejo ch... 3 hr facts are stubbor... 4
News Former teacher could lose thousands for breachi... (Oct '09) 5 hr LaTiff 56
Solano DA appoints new Family Violence Preventi... 5 hr facts are stubbor... 2
Solano College employee: Wheelchair use led to ... 5 hr facts are stubbor... 3
Michael J. Haworth: Signs of desperation 5 hr facts are stubbor... 5
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 11 at 9:15AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC