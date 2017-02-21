Teens to tackle speed mentoring
It's like speed dating - but without the romance and with local professionals meeting up with local teens to share career knowledge. Tuesday, youth with the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club will get a taste of the program, thanks to the Vacaville, Fairfield and Vallejo-Benicia chapters of Business Networking International .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|1 hr
|I hear the train ...
|54
|JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group will be mor...
|2 hr
|im feelin sammie
|11
|Arrest made in apparent Vallejo homicide
|5 hr
|ebonic translation
|4
|Vallejo's old Grocery Outlet has new owners
|7 hr
|Craig A
|5
|California Lawmaker Wants Referendum to Deport ...
|8 hr
|illegal
|3
|Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Rowdy Pharts
|3
|Calif. Pirates Go For Guinness World Record (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Hard Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC