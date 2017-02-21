Teens to tackle speed mentoring

Teens to tackle speed mentoring

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

It's like speed dating - but without the romance and with local professionals meeting up with local teens to share career knowledge. Tuesday, youth with the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club will get a taste of the program, thanks to the Vacaville, Fairfield and Vallejo-Benicia chapters of Business Networking International .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 1 hr I hear the train ... 54
JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group will be mor... 2 hr im feelin sammie 11
Arrest made in apparent Vallejo homicide 5 hr ebonic translation 4
Vallejo's old Grocery Outlet has new owners 7 hr Craig A 5
California Lawmaker Wants Referendum to Deport ... 8 hr illegal 3
News Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10) 9 hr Rowdy Pharts 3
News Calif. Pirates Go For Guinness World Record (Jun '10) 9 hr Hard Phart 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 24 at 1:54PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC