Tea ceremony honors Vallejoa s matriarch Japanese-American
Emperor Hirohito of Japan was holding a county-wide festival in 1929 on the day that Akiko was born. Now 89 years old, Akiko was part of another celebration Saturday hosted by Vallejo's Sister City program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Deluge Marks Urgency of Infrastructu...
|33 min
|The Fly
|4
|Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding...
|44 min
|Harry the Hound
|52
|Marti Brown seen cleaning rooms at Best Western...
|2 hr
|Nopeter
|4
|Petition drive to recall SEIU Local 1000 offici... (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|watch pearsall dance
|8
|Dodd seeks to ease teacher shortage
|6 hr
|Helen
|3
|Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr...
|9 hr
|ill tell you what
|25
|One California Democrat Admits He's Tired of Tr...
|20 hr
|Tacoma
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC