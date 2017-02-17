Tea ceremony honors Vallejoa s matria...

Tea ceremony honors Vallejoa s matriarch Japanese-American

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Emperor Hirohito of Japan was holding a county-wide festival in 1929 on the day that Akiko was born. Now 89 years old, Akiko was part of another celebration Saturday hosted by Vallejo's Sister City program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Deluge Marks Urgency of Infrastructu... 33 min The Fly 4
Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding... 44 min Harry the Hound 52
Marti Brown seen cleaning rooms at Best Western... 2 hr Nopeter 4
Petition drive to recall SEIU Local 1000 offici... (Aug '16) 5 hr watch pearsall dance 8
Dodd seeks to ease teacher shortage 6 hr Helen 3
Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr... 9 hr ill tell you what 25
One California Democrat Admits He's Tired of Tr... 20 hr Tacoma 4
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 20 at 2:33PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC