St. Vincent students get perspective in visiting homeless service center
For a better perspective, however, Dare orchestrated kindergarten through third graders visiting the Vallejo Together Support Services Center on Tuesday where the homeless have access to showers, laundry, and every day items most people take for granted. The students dropped off flip flops and breakfast bars at the center a few feet from First Baptist Church and across from Lincoln Elementary School in downtown Vallejo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Board test on Wednesday
|30 min
|Harry
|34
|St. Vincent students get perspective in visitin...
|5 hr
|Get Dem Outta Here
|6
|Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar
|5 hr
|Barnabas
|14
|Yukon replenishment oiler docked at the Mare Is...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Azuar's gold badge found at Vacaville garage sale
|7 hr
|save the trees
|2
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo
|8 hr
|SamboIncognito
|23
|California charter advocates say public school ...
|8 hr
|Get Dem Outta Here
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC