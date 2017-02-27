SolTrans transitioning, search on for new leader
SolTrans officials said they are in the process of searching for a new executive director, since Mona Babauta gave notice that she's taken a job with Golden Gate Transit. Hired in June of 2012, Babauta, who could not be reached for comment Friday, was the agency's first permanent general manager, now executive director.
