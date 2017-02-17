Solano County libraries continue toothbrushes, toothpaste drive
The Solano County Library is taking part in a "Smile at the Library" dental health drive for the next several weeks. To help the library bring more smiles to area residents, donate new, unopened toothbrushes or toothpaste at various local libraries.
